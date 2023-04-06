Video Of Boys Jumping Over Gap Between 27 Storey Buildings Will Give You Shivers

A terrifying old video of two young boys jumping across a 27-storey building in China has resurfaced online. The visuals showcase that the children performed the dangerous stunt as a part of their playtime on the roof of the high-rise building. The duo stood close to the edge of the roof without any supervision. What felt like a straight kick in the gut to many was that one of them was carelessly leaping between two buildings. The clip begins to show the height of the tall residential area before it is zoomed in on the two boys, each standing on the platform of different buildings.

The boy in a purplish t-shirt is captured assessing the distance between the two platforms before making a leap of faith to the other side. There stands another boy dressed in an orange outfit. While it appears that the worst part has passed, the boy in purple takes a jump back to his original position, before making another leap to cross the platform again. The boy in orange doesn’t follow his playtime partner’s antics but he puts himself in danger by getting too close to the edge.

The video has once again left Twitter users in a state of frenzy.

Take a look at it here:

The clip garnered over 2.7 million views since being reposted on Twitter. A terrified user while reacting to the video wrote, “Jesus Christ! This kid’s fearlessness had me afraid to watch because there’s no way he could survive a fall like that”

Jesus Christ!!!! This kids fearlessness had me afraid to watch because there’s no way he could survive a fall like that 😰 pic.twitter.com/Tc0bu9iN8Z— Sean Miller (@seansr915_sean) April 5, 2023

Another commented, “Not for the faint heart to watch.”

Not for the faint hearted to watch.— Oy /oi/ (@oyeoshikaeta) April 6, 2023

One more joined, “Idk but I have a weird feeling in my body watching this. I can’t explain.”

Idk but I have a weird feeling in my body watching this. I can’t explain.— Tomas Z (@TomasZ010) April 5, 2023

Another agreed, “This gave me a new type of anxiety tonight. Didn’t know my legs & feet could tingle from anxiety but they did after every jump.”

This gave me a new type of anxiety tonight. Didn’t know my legs & feet could tingle from anxiety but they did after every jump.— ❤️‍🔥 (@dizzydog_) April 6, 2023

Meanwhile, a frustrated user asked, “How in the bloody hell did they make it up to the roof? And where is the supervision?”

How in the bloody hell did they make it up to the roof? And where is the supervision? Smh— America's Team (@_DCF4L) April 6, 2023

The incident took place in the Hubei province of China back in the year 2021 according to the South China Morning Post. The report suggests a witness who watched the boy playing on the roof immediately called up the property management staff. It was reported that the boys were brought back to safety soon after.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here