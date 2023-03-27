Dancing videos of the bride and groom often take the internet by storm. The bride-groom seen dancing their hearts out at their wedding ceremony is not that rare a sight anymore. Recently, one such incredible dance performance of the bride and groom took Instagram by storm. In the viral video, the couple grooves to Govinda’s famous song Khula Hai Mera Pinjra from the film ‘Joru Ka Ghulam’. This dance video was a treat to watch and it is just too good to miss. The video has been shared on the Instagram account named ‘Smart_Graphics99’.

The video gave a glimpse of their traditional wedding clothing as they aced the hook step of the song together. Other guests present at the moment can also be seen cheering for the couple.

Check out the video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Gupta (@smart_graphics99)

Minutes after the video was shared, it created a stir on the internet. Several social media users have now commented on the viral video. One user wrote, “Let me dance first. Later I will think I am the groom”. Another user commented, “Amazing dance performance”. One user also wrote, “This is so good, god bless you both”. Some social media users have showered the couple with heart and fire emojis.

So far, the video has garnered over 2.8 million views and is still counting.

A few days ago, a video of a groom dressed in a baby pink sherwani could be seen helping his bride as she grooves to the oscar winning song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s film. The groom held her lehenga to help her to enjoy her dance performance. Both of them could be seen dancing with utter perfection, leaving the users stunned.

For the unversed, the song Khula Hai Mera Pinjra was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava while the lyrics were penned by Sameer. Meanwhile, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik have sung the song phenomenally. The song created a huge noise on the internet and still amassed a huge fan base among the audience. Meanwhile, the film’s other soundtracks like Joru Ka Ghulam and Neeche Phoolon Ka Dukaan also created a huge buzz among music fanatics.

