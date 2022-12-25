Video of Bride Dancing With Her Brother-in-Law is The Most Wholesome Thing on Internet

Indian wedding videos have a unique following on social media and many video clips of dancing at a wedding, entry of bride, make up and bridal outfits often go viral. Currently, one such video is going viral and you can’t afford to miss it. The video shows the bride along with her brother-in-law (the groom’s brother) setting the stage on fire with her dance moves. The viral video was shared on Instagram by a user named Deepanshu.

The video begins with his brother-in-law holding his bhabhi’s hand and dancing. They then go on to show off their dance moves as they dance to the beats of the song. In the video the bride is also seen imitating her brother-in-law’s moves. They also go on to perform some thumkas. One can also notice the groom standing in the background and cheering both of them.

Deepanshu added Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu’s song Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya to the video. The caption in the video read, “Random dance with bhabhi sa”.

The video has garnered over 1 million views as of now. Some social media users also hoped to get a brother-in-law like the one in the video.

One of the users wrote, “I wish I also get this brother-in-law, I swear it will be fun”. Another user wrote, “Look at the happiness of the groom…After watching the dance of brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Congratulations”. A third user quipped, “After imagining myself in the whole dance, I remembered that I don’t have any brother.”

Dance videos from weddings often go viral on the internet. Users earlier fell in love with a video of a bride making an unusual entrance while dancing to the tune of “Sau Aasmaan" with her family and friends. Even a behind-the-scenes video of the bride, Saba Kapoor, practicing with the crew for her flawless bridal entry recently went viral.

The video was posted by YSDC Wedding Choreography and it has garnered over 87 thousand likes as of now.

