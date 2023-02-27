People involved in businesses are known to go to considerable lengths to market the potential of their product or service. On social media, an old video that depicts what it’s like to be fired at with an AK-47 while sitting in a bulletproof Mercedes Benz has gone viral, leaving viewers speechless. Trent Kimball, the CEO of Texas Armoring Corporation (TAC) can be seen inside the bulletproof Mercedes Benz SUV while being shot at by an AK-47 in the video that was shared on Twitter on Saturday.

The video, which was originally released by the company in 2014, was shared on Twitter with the caption, “Texan armoured vehicle company markets its product in the most Texas way possible.”

The New York Post reported that the short video showed Kimball sitting inside the Mercedes-Benz as an AK-47 fired roughly 12 shots at the SUV. Lawrence Kosub, the company’s manager of sales and export compliance, fired at the car and appeared to be familiar with and comfortable using an assault weapon.

We can see from the video that none of Kosub’s rounds that were aimed at the windscreen managed to break through. According to the text in the video, CEO Kimball chose to demonstrate the effectiveness of his company’s armour by taking AK-47 shots to the windscreen of the car after becoming weary of people asking how durable it was. Kimball, who was seated inside the car, doesn’t flinch throughout the demonstration and steps out of the car and walks away at the end of the video.

The video reappeared on social media on February 25 and has garnered over 5.3 million views with the numbers steadily increasing. Several Twitter users were stunned by the entire testing attempt. One user commented, “Testing per excellence.”

Another user wrote, “Confidence in one’s product.”

A few other users raised questions regarding what happens if the same spot is shot at twice. A comment reads, “I see they never shot twice in the same spot…guess it would break.”

“Should have tried shooting the same spot twice,” read another comment.

Texas Armoring Corporation situated in San Antonio, Texas, is the top provider of light-weight armoured bulletproof vehicles, trucks, and SUVs worldwide.

