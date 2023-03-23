India is a land of beliefs and many faiths. People strongly believe in spirituality but sometimes their energy can go astray. Lots of babas claiming to have supernatural powers charge a lot from their so-called devotees and mislead them into believing that they hold credibility. Such babas keep emerging from different regions of the country from time to time. The most recent of them is the “chulha baba" from Maharashtra. The video of the baba sitting on a stove lit with wood underneath him had gone viral on Twitter.

Posted by Pratik S Patil, the video was shared with the text, “After mutton, missal and ice cream on the stove, the newest item in the market is a baba on the stove.” The 30-second video shows him sitting on a stove lit with a woodfire underneath him. He seems to be unphased by its heat and sits as relaxed as people sitting on a sofa.

While he sits and adjusts himself from time to time, people around him help him keep his head covered. Moreover, devotees can be seen visiting him and kneeling in front of him for his blessings. Meanwhile, he can be seen smoking a beedi.

The video has gone viral on the platform with more than 150,000 views. Social media users discussed the baba in the comments.

A user wrote, “I find those who bow their heads at Baba’s feet more terrible than Baba..!!”

A second user commented, “This Baba will not exist without burning everyone. So if anyone takes help from Baba Bhamta from here on, he should be careful.”

हा बाबा प्रत्येकाला जाळल्या शिवाय राहणार नाही.त्यामुळे कुणी इथून पुढे बाबा भामट्यांची मदत घेत असेल तर सावध व्हावे…😂— आमचं ठरलंय..🙏 (@AamchTharlay) March 21, 2023

A third user wrote, “This is seen in our Maharashtra, which is the legacy of the great saint, so it is a matter to think about where we are going.”

महान संताचा वारसा असलेल्या आपल्या महाराष्ट्र मध्ये असं पाहायला मिळत म्हणजे आपण कुठे चाललो आहे हे विचार करण्याजोगी बाब आहे ..— Kalim Kazi (@KalimKazi8) March 22, 2023

Many others also commented in Marathi regarding the “fake baba" and people’s delusion of believing that he has any spiritual powers. Such babas are spread across the nation in abundance and while they claim to have the ultimate cure to one’s life issues, changing our lives for good is in our own hands.

