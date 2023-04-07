Video of Couple Kissing on Delhi Metro Goes Viral, Twitter Wants it to be 'Normalised'

A video of a couple hugging, kissing and holding each other on a Delhi metro has gone viral on social media. Of late, a number of videos from Delhi metros have been hitting the headlines- from Rhythm Chanana whose choice of attire drew criticism and counter-criticism, to an old incident when a woman sprayed pepper spray on a co-passenger after an argument escalates.

The video of the couple kissing on the metro was criticised by some on Twitter. However, they were quickly called out by others, not just for filming and circulating the couple’s video without their consent but also for getting offended by innocuous gestures of love that should be normalised.

A video of a couple kissing in #DelhiMetro was recently shared on Twitter with the claim that it was an act of cultural genocide. When I visited Europe for the first time, I was delighted to see people expressing their love openly, and it became my favourite thing to witness.— Uncle Fed (@WhatTheFahad) April 5, 2023

Why only Delhi Metro? This should be well-accepted across all the metro (cities) of India now. This is 2023, we live in a global environment. We need to shake off this primitive mindset around kissing & catch up with rest of the world.— Stereotypical Bong (@stereotype_bong) April 5, 2023

Why do Delhi Metro travelers get scandalized when people kiss in the train?Mumbai aake dekho. You can see couples kissing everywhere and others mostly minding their own business. — Arundhati (@aroohli) April 4, 2023

so yet another creep posted a video of a couple hugging while in a Delhi metro train. firstly that’s super invasive and prolly criminal (or ought to be) to film people w/o their consent.— s🌻 (@Shivangi_g) April 5, 2023

Filming someone without their consent or posting a video of the same is punishable under IPC Section 354 C But this is more about breaking a law, this is about a society so frustrated that it cant even see 2 young people show affection. https://t.co/4xIA4cGiVN — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) April 5, 2023

It’s 2023 and definitely about time that we open our minds to public expressions of love.

