A video of a crocodile emerging out of water and interrupting a group of tourists on a picnic is making rounds on the Internet. The video shared by a Facebook page called Beautiful Sightings has attracted more than 1.5 lakh views. Many netizens have called the video terrifying while others have found the commentary of the cameraperson hilarious.

The video starts with a crocodile relaxing near a cooler box and a table of food meant for the picnic. The man recording the footage funnily says, “Crocodile go back into the water, this is not playing cricket.” Then he adds context, “We were enjoying our picnic and this crocodile emerged out of the water.”

All the tourists are sitting in fear inside an open Jeep while the crocodile relaxes, and soaks in the sunlight. One of the tourists even contacted the authorities to help them out of this situation.

The video abruptly cuts to the crocodile having taken the cooler box filled with beer into the water, while the person filming remarks “Bring me my cooler box, this is not a very gentlemanly behaviour.” He points the camera back at the ground and shows the crocodile having knocked off wine bottles on the ground. Then suddenly another crocodile surfaces and battles out for the cooler box with the other crocodile.

The video has garnered more than 2 thousand likes on Facebook. A social media user called it scary and asked how to react in such situations. However, other reactions bantered around the fun commentary, and found the video amusing. One user joked, “At least Crocs went for the picnic food and not the picnickers themselves!” Another user writes, “This Cocaine Bear sequel looks metal.” The third user writes, “Best incident and video of the year 2023.”

While the incident may seem humorous at first glance, it is important to remember that crocodiles are dangerous animals and should be treated with caution and respect.

