The smuggling of crocodile skins for various lifestyle accessories continues to take place despite years of condemnation on the international platform. Recently, a video surfaced on the internet that gives us a glimpse of the brutality the reptiles have been subjected to by humans. The clip, which was originally posted in February last year, went viral again after it was reshared on the microblogging site over the weekend. It shows the hands and legs of crocodiles being tied with a rope on their back along with their mouths being taped. The caption on the video read, “Crocodile skin is used to make shoes, bags and belts, and it is thanks to those who use it that this image emerges.” The video has amassed over 1.1 million views ever since it was shared online.

Crocodile skin is used to make shoes, bags and belts, and it is thanks to those who use it that this image emerges… pic.twitter.com/6zONNWuTiv — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) January 29, 2023

Soon after the user shared the video, it sparked a debate among those who use products made of crocodile skins and those who advocate against brutality. Some were stunned upon seeing the clip and expressed their views in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “We are the worst species on this planet and it isn’t even close”.

We are the worst species in this planet and it isn't even close— Bob Rovsky (@Bob_Rovskiy) January 29, 2023

Another user wrote, “OMG. This makes me sick to see. And I wouldn’t call myself a particular fan of crocodiles. But WHY do we have to do this to animals for fashion?”

OMG. This makes me sick to see. And I wouldn't call myself a particular fan of crocodiles. But WHY do we have to do this to animals for fashion?— Courtney Larsen (@CourtneyLarsen1) January 29, 2023

For this user, eating crocodile meat is “no different to eating cows and sheep.” Their comment read, “Crocodile meat is fairly common in Australia and there are specialised farms that breed them. No different to eating cows and sheep”.

Crocodile meat is fairly common in Australia and there are specialised farms that breed them. No different to eating cows and sheep.— Tiggah (@Tiggah__) January 29, 2023

However, not many agreed with the user. One replied, “The picture shows crocodiles tied up and piled up. That is basic cruelty. Totally different to farming crocodiles. I hope Australia’s food standards does not allow cruelty.”

The picture shows crocodiles tied up and piled up. That it basic cruelty. Totally different to farming crocodiles. I hope Australia's food standards does not allow cruelty.— Liz O'Brien (@clogowena65) January 29, 2023

For one user, it was a “very upsetting picture.”

Very upsetting picture.— Alan Readman (@AlanReadman1) January 29, 2023

Some of the most prestigious luxury brands in the world create products using crocodile skin. Their skins are used in the production of leather goods such as wallets, bags, and belts.

