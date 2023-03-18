Sharks are counted among the most dangerous creatures in the world. Many terrifying shark attack incidents take place now and then. But, have you ever heard of or seen a person returning alive after having a close encounter with a shark? A video showing a close brush with a shark attack of two divers is going viral online.

This video has been posted on Twitter from an account named Fascinating. In the clip, a giant shark is seen moving underwater while the divers are seen swimming nearby. Divers seem to be very careful with the shark as they know that it can attack them anytime. But thankfully, it doesn’t move towards the divers.

The video seems to have been taken at a huge aquarium. Two divers are seen lying on a huge stone. A big shark is visible in front of them and there is no fear seen in the body language of the two divers. They are even seen waving their hands at the shark. Watch the video here:

Extremely close encounter with a shark.pic.twitter.com/nN2duiubVg— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) March 17, 2023

The underwater footage, which was tweeted on Friday, went viral in no time. It has already garnered 10 million views and people have been sharing their reactions. One user commented, “Was the shark sleeping? It seems like he’s only vaguely aware of the divers.” Another user wrote, “Sand tiger sharks look ferocious, but these fish are not very aggressive and are known to attack humans only when bothered first. Sand tiger sharks look ferocious, but these fish are not very aggressive and are known to attack humans only when bothered first.”

While one user also remarked that there is some glass between them, many people called the video fake and said it was shot at different places and has now been clubbed together.

A similar video went viral on social media in January in which a diver escaped death following an attack by a giant white shark.

Scary encounter between a diver and shark in bad visibility conditions 😳 pic.twitter.com/cTWGgCjiql— OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 26, 2023

The video of the incident was shared by the page called Oddly Terrifying along with the tweet, “Scary encounter between a diver and shark in bad visibility conditions."

