Video of Dog Enjoying the Snowfall For the First Time is Going Viral

You must have seen a lot of dog videos online; some might have left you in splits while others would have made you go aww. A video of a dog appeared on the internet recently, and it is one of the cutest things you will see today. A video is going viral on social media that shows a dog enjoying its first snow and it is too sweet. The clip shows how the dog is sitting on the streets and is staring at the sky as the snow begins to fall. The pet is also trying to eat the snow that’s falling near him. Along with the video, the caption read, “This is Caylex. He’s currently enjoying his first snowfall of the year and wants to experience every little part of it, including the taste. 14/10.”

Watch the adorable video below:

This is Caylex. He's currently enjoying his first snowfall of the year and wants to experience every little part of it, including the taste. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/DUcMNyUzR7— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 3, 2023

The video amassed over 1 million views ever since it was shared online. One of the users quipped, “We know that no two snowflakes look alike, glad someone’s doing the research to find out if any two snowflakes taste alike”. Responding to the comment, the handle replied, “Caylex will get to the bottom of it”.

We know that no two snowflakes look alike, glad someone’s doing the research to find out if any two snowflakes taste alike.— Rick Devens (@Rick_Devens) January 3, 2023

Another user wrote, “I don't know why… But that was beautiful”.

I don't know why… But that was beautiful 😭— Five Finger Jeff Punch 👊🏽 (@DjCreeble) January 3, 2023

Earlier, a video of a dog showcasing its love towards its owner and also showing off his brilliant skills went viral on the internet. The video shows the dog jumping around and balancing itself on the owner’s hands in the snowy winter weather. One can notice the snow-filled garden and trees in the background. The video was uploaded with the caption “Rarely used tricks.” The adorable video made many social media users smile as some of them even went on to show love in the comment section. Watch the video below.

The video has received more than 156 thousand views and over 12 thousand likes on Instagram.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here