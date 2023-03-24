Funny videos of animals often grab the attention of the masses. A recent video of an elephant will surely leave you stunned. In the video, a 31-year-old elephant named Girija aka Mahalakshmi is seen playing football at the Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple. The video has gone viral on social media.

Devotees, who visit the temple, are often seen taking selfies with the elephant. The temple is situated in the Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka. In 1994, the elephant is said to have been brought to the Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple.

The elephant is reported to be trained by young men named Fairoz and Atlaf. As per the temple staff, the elephant has been playing cricket and football for the last eight months. They also reportedly said that the elephant generally plays football and cricket for more than two hours every day.

Check out the video here:

Earlier, there was a male elephant in the temple, who was known by the name of Nagaraja. However, after his death, Mahalakshmi was introduced to the temple when she was just 5 years old. Now, she is being trained regularly to play different kinds of sports. Previously, the video of Mahalakshmi playing cricket with some boys went viral on the internet.

For those who are unaware, the elephant regularly takes a bath in the morning before worshipping god. The tusker’s caretaker claims that Mahalakshmi bathes at about seven in the morning. She then eats grass, rice, jaggery, bananas and cucumbers around 10.30 am. After that, she eats greens at 2.45 pm and sorghum balls at 1.30 pm. She then takes a nap from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm. At night, she eats grass and bananas. In addition, the doctors also perform a medical examination after every six months.

