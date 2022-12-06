Video of Elephant Struggling to Scratch Its Back Leaves Internet in Awe

There are innumerable animal videos on the internet that put a smile on your face. One such video of a baby elephant scratching itself from head to toe against a tree has left the internet in awe. It is too adorable to watch the baby elephant learn new skills. The now-viral video was shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an orphan elephant rescue and wildlife rehabilitation program in Kenya, on Instagram.

The clip shows the baby elephant, Nyambeni, scratching itself against the bark of a tiny tree. The elephant shifts positions to scratch itself. “She may be tiny, but Nyambenialready has life all figured out. Many infants need a helping hand with things that are second nature to adult elephants, like scratching an itch or mud bathing — but not Nyambeni! She tackles everyday tasks with proficiency and passion that belie her young age. (For instance, this head-to-toe scratching session continued for a full five minutes!)” read the caption posted with the video.

The video has staked up over 1.12 lakh views and still counting. Several social media users went on praise Nyambeni for her scratching skills. One of the users wrote, “Oh my goodness, so adorable”.

Another user wrote, “No spot left unscratched…Smart Nyambeni!” “She’s exfoliating that beautiful skin,” read one of the comments.

Previously, a video showing a young girl rescuing a baby elephant from a muddy ditch had surfaced online.

The clip was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda. In the video, a baby elephant is seen stuck in a muddy ditch between a road and a sugarcane field. The girl assists the young elephant in getting out of the mud by lifting it out.

The video was captioned, “She helped the elephant baby come out of the mud it was struck in. baby is acknowledged with a

Blessing.”

She helped the elephant baby to come out from the mud it was struck in. Baby acknowledges with a blessing 💕 pic.twitter.com/HeDmdeKLNm— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 27, 2022

The video garnered close to one lakh views on Twitter.

