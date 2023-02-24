Dogs have the ability to put a smile on your face even on a rough day. And this recent viral video of a cute golden retriever depicts exactly that. The video opens to show visuals of a building balcony that features a signboard that reads, “Call Joy, if you are lucky, then an angel will come". The person behind the camera shouts out Joy after which a cute golden retriever is seen making its way into the frame. The dog replies to the call, possibly its name, by barking. The video has amassed over 2.8 million views as of now.

Watch the adorable video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Rathod (@goldenretriver_joy)

Social media users were in awe upon seeing the video and have gone on to comment about how adorable this dog is. One of the users wrote, “How to melt anyone’s heart in seconds”. Another user wrote, “The name Joy is just perfect”. One more user wrote, “This video instantly brought a smile on my face. Loved the concept and the video”.

Previously, a video of a toddler adorably hugging her golden retriever went viral on the internet. The video was posted on Twitter with the caption, “Sometimes you just need a hug," with a smiling emoticon. It depicts a toddler comforting her furry friend with a kiss and a big hug.

Sometimes you just need a hug.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/TChUMEF2oL— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 13, 2022

And if you are not done yet, here’s another video of a golden retriever waking up his master in the morning without an alarm clock. The viral video begins with a man waking up in the morning and checking his phone to silence the alarm. This scene in the video depicts the morning of a person who does not have a pet.

Next, the video shows the life of a man who has a dog as a pet. The clip opens to show the man seen sleeping with dogs at his bedside. The dogs try to wake the man up by teasing him. The text on the video reads, “How normal people wake up vs dog owners". The caption read, “Do you have an alarm like this."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady the Golden Retriever (@ladyandtheblues)

The video amassed over 1.7 million views ever since it was shared online.

