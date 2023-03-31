Video Of Lionesses Jumping On Man Will Keep You Hooked Till The End

Being alone in a closed space with two lionesses sounds terrifying, right? But the situation turned out to be true for a man from Pakistan. Zahid Khizar, who pets lions and tigers, has shared several videos of himself playing with the carnivorous animal, taking them for a walk or inviting friends over to pet them. However, his recent visit to two lionesses turned into a nightmare, when he was “attacked” by them. Zahid shared the video of the spine-chilling moment on his Instagram account and it has not gone viral on the Internet. While sharing the video, Zahid wrote in the caption, “Lion’s dangerous attack on me”. The now-viral video opens by showing a lioness charging at Zahid, who can be seen running away from it. Zahid ran across a cot and kept a few steps beside them, but the lioness didn’t leave him there and followed him. However, before the first lioness could reach him, another one can be seen jumping on him from the front. Meanwhile, Zahid used his hands to keep their jaws and paws away from him. Eventually, Zahid fell to the ground.

Another video revealed that one of the lionesses wasn’t letting Zahid go and entangled its paw around his left leg. This while the second man was still trying his best to get Zahid out of there. After the situation wasn’t controlled by two men, a third person can be seen coming for help and the video shows the lioness roaring at him.

Several users took to the comments section and claimed that the two lionesses were not attacking him but trying to be playful, because if they intended to charge at him then, he wouldn’t have been able to share this video online. One user commented, “Bhai attack nahi h play h ye unka attack hota to tu ye video na daal pata (they weren’t attacking but just playing. If they would have attacked, you wouldn’t have survived).” Another wrote, “Attack nhi kiya unhone aapke sath khel rhe h (they weren’t attacking, they were just playing).” A few even claimed that these lionesses were his pets and wrote, “Mujhe to lagta hai ye inke pale hue sher hai piche wala banda dekho kaise samjha rha hai unko (I think they are his pets, see how the other person is handling them).” So far the video has been viewed more than 6 million times.

Of course, this isn’t Zahid’s first time with any carnivorous animal. Petting a full-grown lion or taking a lioness on a walk on his terrace is a very normal thing for him, and his Instagram posts are proof.

