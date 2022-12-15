Video of Little Girl Shielding Siblings From Oncoming Vehicle is Pure Love

The love between siblings is the purest and most sincere. It is sure to leave any witness with a smile on their face. Just look at this video of a little sister taking on the important role of a big sister. In the clip, three adorable children can be seen standing near a construction site. Soon a cargo vehicle approaches them. As soon as it catches the attention of the oldest siblings, she instantly goes into big sister mode. Stepping in front of her siblings, she stretches her hands out to signal the vehicle to stop. As soon as the vehicle stops, she hurriedly guides her siblings inside, one at a time.

Check out the heartwarming clip here:

Little girl takes her big sister job seriously…👧👼❤️ pic.twitter.com/5fDG2XVJ1g— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) December 14, 2022

Being so young herself, the little girl sure is super responsible according to social media users. Several remarked she looked only 4 or 5 years old herself. The moment surely left many with a smile on their faces. One Twitter user wrote, “Someone should be taking care of her too. She's still a baby herself.”

RELATED STORIES This Video of a Brother And Sister Saving The Last Bite For Each Other is Sibling Goals

Someone should be taking care of her too she’s still a baby herself.— Eyak 🇵🇭 (@setsu0196) December 14, 2022

“This is so sweet. Being the oldest child requires you to be built differently. You grow up shouldering more than your own weight, taking ‘personal responsibility to a whole different level,” a tweet read.

This is so sweet 🖤 Being the oldest child requires you be built different 💪🏼 you grow up shouldering more than you’re own weight, taking “personal responsibility” to a whole diff level #LevelUp #family— Cassandra Neely (@neely_cassandra) December 15, 2022

Another user commented, “Wow, such a young girl knows how to be safe and protect her siblings. A driver is also a good person!”

Wow, such a young girl knows how to be safe and protect her siblings. The driver is also a good person! !👏👏👏— Lin (@linda1_lin) December 14, 2022

In a similar incident, a brother-sister duo was giving major sibling goals. The clip, posted on Twitter, showed the little sister sacrificing the last piece of appetizer for her elder brother, who was busy watching something on his phone. At first, the brother doesn’t realize what his younger sister was doing. But he soon grasps the situation. The boy takes the appetizer, dips it in a sauce and places it in his sister’s bowl. His sister grins brightly and shows her appreciation by giving him a kiss on his cheek.

What is the most adorable sibling moment you have experienced? Let us know in the comments.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here