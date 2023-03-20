Video of Man Singing Atif Aslam's 'Bakhuda Tumhi Ho' in Crowded Delhi Metro Goes Viral

Despite Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) frequently warning the commuters against dancing and taking videos inside trains, many are still observed doing so. A popular Instagram video that has now gone viral shows a man singing ‘Bakhuda Tumhi Ho’ by Atif Aslam in a crowded metro. The video was shared in January this year by the Instagram profile ‘kardiyaprank’, which belongs to a musician and band, and has had over eight million views since then. In the video, the man can be seen performing the song from ‘Kismat Konnection,’ a 2008 film starring Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Balan. The man plays the guitar soulfully and sings the song while standing in the centre of the metro coach. Several commuters can also be seen in the video filming the event on their cellphones.

The video garnered thousands of views and comments, with many praising the man’s talent and saying that his singing brought joy to their commute. Some have even compared his voice to that of the original singer, Atif Aslam.

One user commented, “Respect for the guitarist." Another pointed out the legality of performing in the metro by stating, “Now doing this in metro is illegal." A third user expressed that the performer deserves a bigger stage, while yet another user appreciated the positive vibes of the video and wrote, “Positive vibes purely."

In a recent tweet, DMRC posted that filming reels/dance videos or any other activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers inside the Delhi Metro is strictly prohibited.

Filming Reels/Dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/NLS28VzeVO— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) March 15, 2023

The DMRC has previously urged passengers not to dance inside metro trains. It issued a similar call on Twitter in September of last year, urging passengers that the stage is the best venue for dancing and not the metro.

Netizens were outraged after seeing a video of a lady dancing inside an empty metro train. Aparna Devyal shared the video on her Instagram on December 25 and was spotted swinging while hanging onto the railings and then dancing barefoot on the seat.

