Video of Man's Aggressive Faceoff with Turkish Ice Cream Vendor Divides the Internet

Most of you might be familiar with the iconic and amusing way that Turkish ice cream vendors serve a cone. If not in real life, you must have across these ice cream vendors through videos on social media. The tricks before serving a scoop of that delectable dessert seem to be a fun part for the customers. However, sometimes things can go a little out of hand, leaving the customers fuming. Just like this now viral clip of a customer who had enough of these ice cream serving tricks. He, at one point, loses his mind and snatches the stick away from the vendor.

The clip, posted on Twitter, showcased a Turkish ice cream vendor performing his usual trick while serving to the man. The customer waited for the right moment and grabbed the ice cream vendor’s stick aggressively pulling it. The vendor also did not look in the mood to give up, resulting in a faceoff. The customers grab a bite of the ice cream cone directly from the serving stick. Later, the vendor offered the man a tissue, which was rudely refused.

“I feel like this is how I would react if I met one of these vendors lol,” read the caption posted with the video.

Soon after the video surfaced online, social media users flooded the comment section with their amusing reactions. A section of the users also seemed to be disappointed by the rude reaction of the customer.

“He really wanted that cone,” wrote a user.

Another commented, “I can respect the reasoning behind this man’s actions," while sharing a GIF which read, “I am not playing around here."

“I feel so bad for them like they’re just trying to entertain," a user wrote while expressing her sadness towards the vendor.

The video garnered more than 2 million views on social media.

In another similar clip, a small boy grabbed the stick from the ice cream vendor’s hand. The kid continued to pull the stick and even punched the man’s hand. The boy then took the ice cream cone from the stick and started eating.

Onlookers could not stop laughing at the incident.

