Video of McDonald’s First-Ever Automated Store in Texas Leaves the Internet Unhappy

With everything getting a technological turn today, McDonald’s also decided to try their hands-on at something related. The food outlet started a test run of its first-ever automated restaurant in Texas, US. The ‘robotic’ restaurant is fully automated without any human contact or interaction to place or receive orders. From picking your favourite meal to getting it packed, everything is handled by a machine. Video of the automated McDonald’s was shared on social media but it looked like netizens didn’t seem to like the new-age idea.

The TikTok video shared by a user, foodie munster, showed that customers can place orders through the automated screens and collect them via machine. The restaurant, located outside Fort Worth, Texas, features an “order ahead lane". Customers can receive their orders through a conveyor belt without any human contact. The outlet is designed for the ‘grab and go’ facility with no seats for people to dine in.

Inside the restaurant, customers can avail of McD’s takeaway service with the help of kiosks, where customers can place orders, and a self-pick-up shelf for orders. McDonald’s, in its statement, said that the automated store is ‘considerably smaller’ in size and the main purpose of the restaurant is to increase accuracy, efficiency, and order speed. It even allows customers to order food in advance and just receive them at the outlet without waiting for long.

The statement also noted that there is room for couriers to retrieve orders, several parking spaces dedicated to pick-up, and different parking spaces for delivery agents. However, the ideas didn’t go well with the online users as they asked for ‘human interaction’ as the key to serving customers. “We already have too many automated things happening and I feel like we don’t need more stuff where you don’t interact with actual people,” wrote a user.

“No thanks…not a fan," commented a dissatisfied user while another one commented, “…as someone who likes human interaction I can’t say I’m a fan of this.” One user also exclaimed, “It’s over!"

Meanwhile, McDonald’s highlighted that the restaurant was in the “test and learn" phase as they were trying it as part of the “Accelerating the Arches" plan to deliver across purpose, mission, values, growth pillars, and foundation of running great restaurants.

