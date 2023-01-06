Video of Men Dancing to 'Jehda Nasha' and 'Nadiyon Paar' On Bride’s Demand Amuses Internet

Music and dance go hand-in-hand when it comes to weddings. Be it a surprise choreographed dance performance, impromptu grooving, or tapping feet as per the demand of the bride or the groom. In a similar incident, a bride made a special request for her two friends to match the rhythm to two popular Bollywood songs, and the choreography will leave you amazed. The two men danced together and won everyone’s hearts with their performance.

After Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja, the now-viral dance video on Jehda Nasha and Nadiyon Paar is trending. The video was posted on Instagram and feature two men – Shazer Shafiq and Abdullah Rafique dressed in black ensembles and dancing energetically in perfect synchronization to the Amar Jalal Group & Faridkot’s famous song ‘Jehda Nasha’, quickly followed by Nadiyon Paar from Janhvi Kapoor’s horror flick Roohi. The caption for the post read, “This viral dance was highly requested by the bride”. The viewers, as well as the social media users absolutely loved the performance.

The video has garnered more than 170K likes. One netizen commented, “Too good”, while another dropped a fire emoji and wrote, “What a vibe!” Another user praised the energy of the dance and commented, “Inka dance dekh kar mei khud nachne lagti hu. Aur kya hi bolu lagta hai body me energy aa gaya (After seeing them perform, I started to dance too. What more should I say, it feels like my body is filled with energy now).”

Check out the viral video here-

Previously, the same medley of songs went viral after a father-daughter duo in Pakistan performed to it and instantly wowed everyone with their moves. The adorable video featured a perfectly magical performance by the duo making people swoon. The little girl was dressed in a shimmery silver lehenga, while her father looked dapper in a black suit. Netizens praised their chemistry and little stunts.

A user wrote, “How cute their bond is. Just love them”. Another user commented, “Lovely father and daughter”. Yet another user said, “Amazing performance showing love and understanding between father and daughter”. “Very nice performance. Very beautiful. So cute”, stated a fourth user. One more comment read, “Indian song Pakistani people”.

What do you think of these wedding performances?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here