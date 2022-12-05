CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » BUZZ » Video Of Metro Dropping Kid Directly Home Gets Mixed Reaction From Twitter
1-MIN READ

Video Of Metro Dropping Kid Directly Home Gets Mixed Reaction From Twitter

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 05, 2022, 18:21 IST

Delhi, India

This is something that no one has experienced yet.

This is something that no one has experienced yet.

What left the users stunned is how the child comes out of a cylindrical elevator-like structure from the metro, which has direct access to the little one’s house.

A video of a metro dropping a kid directly to his home has recently gone viral on social media. In the video, a woman is seen sitting on a couch, using her mobile phone. The very next moment, a section of her apartment’s floor slides sideways to reveal a metro track. What left the users stunned is how the child comes out of a cylindrical elevator-like structure from the metro, which has direct access to the little one’s house.

This is something that no one has experienced yet. However, the edited video makes for an interesting watch as it boasts a unique concept. The viral clip was shared on Twitter on December 2. Since being posted, it has received nearly 6.2 million views and more than 45k likes on the micro-blogging platform.

“Future home,” read the caption of the video.

RELATED NEWS

Soon after the video surfaced on Twitter, several users took to the comments section to express their views on the same. Criticising the concept, one user wrote, “yea right. no way no thanks. the kid could be kidnapped and a stranger murderer can be put in that tube instead. too many risks. what happened to good old front door method was it reaLlyy THAT BAD??” Another user commented, “There would be so so many issues with this.”

On the other hand, several Twitter users were all praises for the idea. One individual commented, “Awesome imagination,” while another wrote, “Brilliant fx!” A third user remarked, “Only Japan can make this kind of future…love you”.

What is your take on this mind-blowing concept of a future home?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 05, 2022, 18:21 IST
last updated:December 05, 2022, 18:21 IST