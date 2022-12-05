Video Of Metro Dropping Kid Directly Home Gets Mixed Reaction From Twitter

A video of a metro dropping a kid directly to his home has recently gone viral on social media. In the video, a woman is seen sitting on a couch, using her mobile phone. The very next moment, a section of her apartment’s floor slides sideways to reveal a metro track. What left the users stunned is how the child comes out of a cylindrical elevator-like structure from the metro, which has direct access to the little one’s house.

This is something that no one has experienced yet. However, the edited video makes for an interesting watch as it boasts a unique concept. The viral clip was shared on Twitter on December 2. Since being posted, it has received nearly 6.2 million views and more than 45k likes on the micro-blogging platform.

“Future home,” read the caption of the video.

Soon after the video surfaced on Twitter, several users took to the comments section to express their views on the same. Criticising the concept, one user wrote, “yea right. no way no thanks. the kid could be kidnapped and a stranger murderer can be put in that tube instead. too many risks. what happened to good old front door method was it reaLlyy THAT BAD??” Another user commented, “There would be so so many issues with this.”

On the other hand, several Twitter users were all praises for the idea. One individual commented, “Awesome imagination,” while another wrote, “Brilliant fx!” A third user remarked, “Only Japan can make this kind of future…love you”.

What is your take on this mind-blowing concept of a future home?

