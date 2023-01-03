Video of Migrating Elephant Taking a Short Nap Stirs Conversation About Effects of Their Captivation

If you think Elephants zooming around on your screen are the cutest thing ever, wait until you see one taking a power nap. A Forest Range Officer, Venkatesh G shared a clip of a migrating wild elephant taking a power nap in Valparai, Tamil Nadu. It can be seen lying on its side, flopping its ear in the ear. Just adorable stuff that can make your heart melt. The Forest Range Officer also shared that these giants are the shortest-sleeping mammals. In fact, Asian elephants are crepuscular in nature. Which means they are more active during dawn and dusk. So active that they only take a short nap of 5 to 30 minutes. And during one such nap, the elephant was captured on camera:

Migrating wild elephant getting a short nap in Valparai😴 Elephants are the shortest sleeping mammal. How elephants survive on so little sleep remains a mystery. Asian elephants are more crepuscular in nature.They are more active during dawn and dusk. Takes short nap of 5-30 min! pic.twitter.com/YAmg6TRhTY— Venkatesh G (@venki_ranger) January 2, 2023

An IFS Officer, Ramesh Pandey retweeted the clip and shared his insight on how sleeping pattern is different between a migrating elephant and an elephant in captivity. He mentioned that Elephants do have a similar sleeping pattern to humans. However, the creatures kept captive slept more. As a matter of fact, these creatures can sleep on one side for hours, just like humans do.

Yes. Elephants do sleep as we sleep. However elephants in captivity have more sleeping hours as humans have. Not only this they can sleep one sided for hours as we do. https://t.co/81xWDC40VY— Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) January 2, 2023

A social media user questioned why this could be the case for an animal that is known to be socially active. They wrote, “Perhaps boredom caused due to lack of enrichment, their broken spirits, and human-guided lonely life leads to long sleeping hours for these social beings while in captivity?”

Perhaps boredom caused due to lack of enrichment, their broken spirits and human guided lonely life leads to long sleeping hours for these social beings while in captivity?— Khushboo G S (@Vegankudi) January 2, 2023

According to Born Free Foundation, elephants require a highly complex social and physical environment to thrive in. Zoos and other captive facilities cannot replicate this. When put in captivity, a huge gap is created between what elephants want and need, and what they can be provided with in captivity. These adorable creatures are highly intelligent and social animals. Yet they are subjected to considerable physical suffering and psychological distress when confined into unnatural environments. This results in more than just changes in their sleep patterns. Some of the problems they exhibit include unnatural, stereotypic behavior, higher infant mortality, and even reduced life spans.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here