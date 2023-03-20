Video of Naughty Chimpanzee Kissing Woman on Cheek Goes Viral, Watch Here

Chimpanzees are among the most social and amusing animals, as seen in various popular nature videos. Being energetic and social animals, they are commonly used as props during peak travel season. A humorous video of several naive monkeys with a female guest recently went viral. In the famous animal video, a chimp was dressed in colourful trousers and posed on a swing with a woman.

The monkey startled everyone by giving the woman a surprise cheek kiss after making goofy expressions and shaking hands. After coming off the swing and posing on her lap, the monkey attempted to kiss her. Despite the fact that the woman was clearly apprehensive throughout the engagement, the chimp rose above her shoulder and posed for the camera. Yogesh Rauniyar, a content creator, shared the viral video on Instagram with the caption “Wait For End!"

The amusing video of the adorable chimp rapidly went viral on the internet. In the comments section, emojis indicating laughing were often used. READ MORE

A user commented this is a lot more romantic. “Ni or karo janwaro se pyaar ab esko hi aap se pyaar ho gal," another person remarked. “Agle jnm mohe chimp hi kijo," a third individual wrote.

Chimpanzees are intelligent creatures who can solve a wide range of issues taught to them by humans. A number of researchers have trained chimps to communicate using sign language or languages that rely on the display of tokens or graphical representations.

