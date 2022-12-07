Video of Rat Discreetly Munching on Cake Ordered For Meeting Attendees Goes Viral

The internet is a place where you can find the most absurd things. Now, a video of a rat sneakily nibbling a piece of cake served to meet attendees of a meeting has gained attention online. The clip, posted on Twitter, shows a few officials having a serious conversation at a meeting before the focus of the camera shifts to an unexpected visitor in the room. It was a rat merrily feasting on a piece of cake kept on the table for the guests in the meeting. The rat could be spotted munching on the slice of cake despite the presence of people around it. The creature was able to hide from everyone in the room thanks to the decorative leaves and flowers on the table. The person recording the clip, however, managed to spot the rat and captured the act on camera. The caption that accompanied the video reads “Rat in the meeting.”

Rat in the meeting… pic.twitter.com/I0cF6Lz8gZ— Dr Arif Khawaja MDS (@DrArifKhawaja) December 5, 2022

The video has staked up over 47,000 views on Twitter and still counting. Social media users rallied to the reply section to share their reactions. While some joked about the video, others were grossed out by it.

One user commented, “Who moved my Cheese. Rat Verified”. Another wrote, “Rat equally participating.”

“They invited him to Eat,” read one of the replies to the clip.

Rats have been known to be notorious creatures and known for breaking into places where they should not be. A recent report by news agency ANI revealed that the Mathura police stated that rats had consumed more than 500 kg of confiscated marijuana kept in the warehouses of the Shergarh and Highway police stations.

A similar shocking video from a medical institution in Chhattisgarh shows rodents drinking glucose after nibbling on a patient’s drip tube. The incident is said to have taken place at a government hospital.

Jagdalpur Medical College in Chhattisgarh, infested with thousands of ratsMany patients bitten by these rats! An estimated expenditure of 10-12 lakh rupees to kill these rats! Why was no preventive action taken at the beginning of the rat infestation?https://t.co/pxIg9IW4By pic.twitter.com/0hq6WHdCzt — Sanatan Prabhat (Kannada) (@Sanatan_Prabhat) August 1, 2022

The clip was captured by the attendant of one of the patients admitted to the hospital.

