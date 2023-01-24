Vijay Deverakonda may have failed to impress as Liger, described by his mother in the eponymous movie as a cross between a lion and tiger but today we are here to show you the real deal. Liger does exist and no, it is not some person christened as a crossbreed, but an actual animal that resembles both a lion and a tiger. A video has been going viral where this beast of an animal is sending a chill down the spines of internet users.

In the video, a young man can be seen caressing a huge animal that has the face of a tiger but the large muscular body of a lion. Although expected to be found in solitude in a jungle and be wild by instinct, this creature seems to be pally with the man who is caressing it. Referred to as Liger by the poster of the video, the animal is heard making low growls. Take a look at the video.

Meet the Liger, a cross between a male lion and a female tiger. pic.twitter.com/pUysBskhL0— Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) January 23, 2023

The video has got more than 13 lakh views within a few hours of sharing. Contrary to popular belief, ligers do exist in reality. The liger is a cross between a female tiger and a male lion. The liger has parents that are of different species but from the same genus. The liger is the largest known extant feline and differs from the related hybrid known as the tigon. The liger is often believed to be the largest cat in the world. The high size of ligers may be caused by imprinted genes. These genes, which occasionally contribute to problems with hybrid growth, may or may not be expressed in the parent from which they are inherited.

