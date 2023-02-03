Video of Sonia Mendhiya Meeting Her Family Post Winning U-19 Women's T20 WC Goes Viral

A video which is currently doing rounds on social media is that of cricketer Sonia Mendhiya. She was a part of the Indian team that won the inaugural Under-19 women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. Hailing from Haryana, Soniya is a right-handed batter and off-spinner. She racked up 260 runs and 8 wickets in U19 One Day Trophy. The video shows the cricketer getting emotional while she is being clicked. “This is Sonia Mendhiya meeting her family. She was part of the Indian team that won the inaugural Under-19 women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. This visual depicts the real India and its talent. These tears are of utmost happiness after achieving glory for the country," read the caption of the video.

The team registered a seven-wicket victory against England and made the nation proud with their historic title triumph in South Africa. Have a look at the video:

It was their disciplined bowling, batting, and fielding efforts that helped team India to defeat England by seven wickets. They claimed that the inaugural Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in a thrilling match that was played in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The team in blue’s fast bowler Titas Sadhu, legspinner Parshavi Chopra, and offspinner Archana Devi, all picked up two wickets as they displayed their exceptional athletic canter to bowl out England for 68.

After their victory, the team joined the viral Kala Chashma trend and danced merrily to the track just moments after lifting the trophy. The official Instagram page of ICC and T20 World Cup shared a clip of their celebration online and the internet is loving it. Donning their victory medal, they aptly imitate the hook step of the song while flaunting contagious smiles on their faces.

