CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » BUZZ » Video of Sonia Mendhiya Meeting Her Family Post Winning U-19 Women's T20 WC Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Video of Sonia Mendhiya Meeting Her Family Post Winning U-19 Women's T20 WC Goes Viral

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 11:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Video of Sonia Mendhiya Meeting Her Family Post Winning U-19 Women's T20 WC Goes Viral. (Image: Twitter/@GoyalYashco)

Video of Sonia Mendhiya Meeting Her Family Post Winning U-19 Women's T20 WC Goes Viral. (Image: Twitter/@GoyalYashco)

The video shows Sonia Mendhiya getting emotional while she is being clicked.

A video which is currently doing rounds on social media is that of cricketer Sonia Mendhiya. She was a part of the Indian team that won the inaugural Under-19 women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. Hailing from Haryana, Soniya is a right-handed batter and off-spinner. She racked up 260 runs and 8 wickets in U19 One Day Trophy. The video shows the cricketer getting emotional while she is being clicked. “This is Sonia Mendhiya meeting her family. She was part of the Indian team that won the inaugural Under-19 women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. This visual depicts the real India and its talent. These tears are of utmost happiness after achieving glory for the country," read the caption of the video.

The team registered a seven-wicket victory against England and made the nation proud with their historic title triumph in South Africa. Have a look at the video:

It was their disciplined bowling, batting, and fielding efforts that helped team India to defeat England by seven wickets. They claimed that the inaugural Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in a thrilling match that was played in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The team in blue’s fast bowler Titas Sadhu, legspinner Parshavi Chopra, and offspinner Archana Devi, all picked up two wickets as they displayed their exceptional athletic canter to bowl out England for 68.

RELATED STORIES

After their victory, the team joined the viral Kala Chashma trend and danced merrily to the track just moments after lifting the trophy. The official Instagram page of ICC and T20 World Cup shared a clip of their celebration online and the internet is loving it. Donning their victory medal, they aptly imitate the hook step of the song while flaunting contagious smiles on their faces.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
first published:February 03, 2023, 11:01 IST
last updated:February 03, 2023, 11:01 IST
Read More