Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been unstoppable at the box office.

Social media platforms are flooded with videos of people trying to copy the hook steps of the songs from the film. However, this clip of two men dancing to the tunes of Jhoome Jo Pathaan in the middle of a theatre tops them all for their gutsy attempt. The video begins showcasing the peppy dance number playing on the big screen of a cinema theatre. Soon, the two Bollywood buffs jump into action as they begin to perform the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan against the backdrop of the song.

Loud applause and cheering can be heard in the background as the audience present there begin to support the dancers. The two men shared a glimpse of their performance on Instagram alongside a quirky caption. “Nobody can match his swag, but we tried to match him at least. We might go again to do this again. Let us know in the comments who’s joining,” they wrote.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by () (@shaileshvailesh)

The dance reel has raked up over nine lakh views on the photo-sharing application, one of them also came from singer Sukriti Kakar.

Composed by the popular duo Vishal and Sheykhar, the energetic dance number has been crooned by Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakar. The catchy moves of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were choreographed by Bosco Martis.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars John Abraham as the main antagonist. The spy thriller revolves around the life of RAW agent Pathaan, who is out there on a mission to save the country from enemies planning a biological attack on India. The film also features a special cameo by Salman Khan.

Despite being surrounded by several controversies, Pathaan managed to get one of the biggest opening days in the history of Bollywood. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has already entered the 300-crore club within just 7 days of its premiere.

The film is expected to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country and overseas. It has surpassed the collection of Yash’s blockbusters KGF: Chapter 2(Hind) and is just behind Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2(Hindi)

Read all the Latest Buzz News here