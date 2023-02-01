CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Budget2023#IncomeTax#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#IndvsNZ#CricketLive
Home » BUZZ » Video Of SRK Fans Performing On Jhoome Jo Pathaan Inside Theatre Is A Hit
1-MIN READ

Video Of SRK Fans Performing On Jhoome Jo Pathaan Inside Theatre Is A Hit

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 15:58 IST

Delhi, India

Screengrab of viral dance on Jhoome Jo Pathaan. (Image source: Instagram/shaileshvailesh)

Screengrab of viral dance on Jhoome Jo Pathaan. (Image source: Instagram/shaileshvailesh)

The viral video begins with the peppy number from Pathaan playing on the big screen of a theatre.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been unstoppable at the box office.

Social media platforms are flooded with videos of people trying to copy the hook steps of the songs from the film. However, this clip of two men dancing to the tunes of Jhoome Jo Pathaan in the middle of a theatre tops them all for their gutsy attempt. The video begins showcasing the peppy dance number playing on the big screen of a cinema theatre. Soon, the two Bollywood buffs jump into action as they begin to perform the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan against the backdrop of the song.

Loud applause and cheering can be heard in the background as the audience present there begin to support the dancers. The two men shared a glimpse of their performance on Instagram alongside a quirky caption. “Nobody can match his swag, but we tried to match him at least. We might go again to do this again. Let us know in the comments who’s joining,” they wrote.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by () (@shaileshvailesh)

The dance reel has raked up over nine lakh views on the photo-sharing application, one of them also came from singer Sukriti Kakar.

Composed by the popular duo Vishal and Sheykhar, the energetic dance number has been crooned by Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakar. The catchy moves of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were choreographed by Bosco Martis.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars John Abraham as the main antagonist. The spy thriller revolves around the life of RAW agent Pathaan, who is out there on a mission to save the country from enemies planning a biological attack on India. The film also features a special cameo by Salman Khan.

Despite being surrounded by several controversies, Pathaan managed to get one of the biggest opening days in the history of Bollywood. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has already entered the 300-crore club within just 7 days of its premiere.

The film is expected to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country and overseas. It has surpassed the collection of Yash’s blockbusters KGF: Chapter 2(Hind) and is just behind Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2(Hindi)

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. pathan
  2. Shah Rukh Khan
  3. viral
first published:February 01, 2023, 15:47 IST
last updated:February 01, 2023, 15:58 IST
Read More