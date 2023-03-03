Kindness is not a common virtue but has the power to change the world. And the best part? You don’t even need to give anything to anyone to be kind. All it takes is a considerate gesture to make someone’s day. A heart-warming video of a little schoolboy helping free a crow has taught this lesson to the internet once again. The video, posted on Twitter, shows the young boy freeing a crow trapped in a football net. The boy gently holds the bird and helps it untangle from the net. What really impressed the internet was the boy’s bravery and willingness to help the creature. He finally succeeded and set the bird free which was followed by cheers and applause from his classmates. “A compassionate heart touches countless lives,” read the caption posted with the video.

A compassionate heart touches countless lives.❤️🌸 pic.twitter.com/93XKNckU0n— Sabita Chanda (@itsmesabita) March 1, 2023

The video has received more than 81,000 views since it was posted. Twitter users were moved by the boy’s kind act and thanked and blessed him for his kind act. Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “God bless him. Angel without wings! His triumphant smile!”

God bless him. Angel 😇without wings! His triumphant smile!😍— Vijay Rekha (@VijaySrinuR) March 2, 2023

Another commented, “And hearty thanks to the little champ.”

And hearty THANKS for the little champ— Sanjay Sarma (@sanjaysarmabpt) March 2, 2023

An individual was reminded of his brother and wrote, “This kid reminds me of my brother when he was younger. He would rescue pigeons and nurse them back to health. God bless this child.”

This kid reminds me of my brother when he was younger. He would rescue piegons and nurse them back to health. God bless this child❤️— Paulamii Dutta (@ShillongGal) March 1, 2023

“OMG (Oh My God), such a bold child he is. I had tried saving and feeding a few crows but it wasn’t as easy and short as this guy did so smoothly without any fear. The way he held the beak! Kudos to brave and compassionate hearts like this,” read another comment.

OMG..such a bold child he is. I had tried saving and feeding few crows but it wasn’t as easy and short as this guy did so smoothly without any fear. The way he hold the beak was 👏👏👏. Kudos to the brave and compassionate hearts like this. Purple u💜 https://t.co/XFkQ8MKx6e— Seokchimchim⁷ (@Seokjinniechim1) March 2, 2023

“Wonderful. What a considerate and sensitive kid”, wrote one more Twitter user.

Wonderful. What a considerate and sensitive kid. 👏🏽👏🏽— Harish Rao (@simpleharish) March 1, 2023

Previously, another video captured the kindness of a cyclist who offered water to a thirsty sparrow in the middle of the road. Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda shared the video and wrote, “The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the greatest intention. A cyclist saw a thirsty sparrow and shared his drinking water with the bird.

Temperatures are rising. Please keep some water outside for the birds.”

“The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the greatest intention.”A cyclist saw a thirsty sparrow & shares his drinking water with the bird.Temperatures are rising. Please keep some water outside for the birds 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bLQn7PHJta— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 2, 2023

