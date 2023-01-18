Video of Three Monkeys Scrolling Through Cell Phone Baffles Internet; Watch Here

With rapid digital advancements, the world seems to be becoming more and more technology-driven. One of the striking reminders that our society is getting tech-savvy each day is none other than mobile phones. Not only humans, it appears that primates like monkeys have also become addicted to cell phones, adapting to modern day-to-day life. One such video, shared by renowned industrialist Harsh Goenka, shows a group of monkeys curiously scrolling through a touchscreen mobile phone, looking amused by the device’s functioning.

The now-viral clip was dropped on Twitter on January 16 and has been gaining plenty of traction ever since. The 30-second video reveals a person showing three monkeys a cell phone, by holding the gadget in his hands. The three curious monkeys seem intrigued by the device, peeping into the screen, and scrolling it like humans. They tap on the touchscreen, all engrossed in the cell phone’s functioning.

Digital literacy for all…. pic.twitter.com/NQFcm2jjEU— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 16, 2023

“Digital literacy for all,” read the tweet. Social media users were equally fascinated upon watching the video and expressed their delight in the comments. “Nothing difference between them and us!!” noted one user. “Look how intuitive they are. Seems as if they know how touch screens work. Isn’t that amazing?” pointed out another. “Hence proved! They are our ancestors,” quipped a third netizen.

Nothing difference between them and us!!— Bharat (@BKothagundla3) January 16, 2023

Look how intuitive they are. Seems as if they know how touch screens work. Isn’t that amazing 🤩— Cool Ponds™️🇮🇳 (@sanjaypanday) January 16, 2023

Hence proved ! They are our ancestors.— A P Upadhyay (@APUpadhyay8) January 16, 2023

This was not the first time monkeys were caught displaying ‘digital literacy’ and adapting to human-made devices and products. In another instance, a pet monkey in China was seen ordering grocery food items from its owner’s mobile phone, shocking the Internet. The owner received a bolt from the blue when she found that an order was made from her account. Upon checking the CCTV footage, she found that the deed was done by her pet monkey.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here