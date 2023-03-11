Trains in India are not just a mode of transportation, they are the backbone of long-distance travel, providing an unforgettable journey through the country’s most dazzling landscapes. Trains rushing past cascading waterfalls and verdant hills offer a stunning display. Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently posted one such mesmerising view on Twitter. In the video, the Vande Bharat train can be seen slicing its way through a picturesque landscape, with rolling hills and endless blue skies as the backdrop. The azure scenery was mirrored in a crystal clear water body, making the sight all the more awe-inspiring.

The semi-high-speed train racing through the breathtaking scenery is bound to leave viewers wide-eyed. “What a capture!" wrote Mr Mandaviya in the caption, and we couldn’t agree more.

The clip quickly went viral on social media platforms, amassing 9.79 lakhs views and counting. Even Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal couldn’t resist sharing the same clip with the caption, “Unstoppable".

Internet users were left spellbound by the beautiful reflection and the overall scenery.

“Superb mirroring of our Vande Bharat," one said. Another one noted how symmetrical the reflection was, saying, “Reverse your phone and watch it, there is no difference in it. Looks the same as the right way."

Yet another person appreciated the way the video had been shot to capture the beauty of the moment down to the tee. “Absolutely stunning photography (or videography). Someone either had infinite patience or pure luck? I think the former," they wrote in a quote tweet.

Undoubtedly, the high-tech train with state-of-the-art technology, recliner seats, onboard entertainment, and several other such features, marks an important milestone in the modernisation of the Indian Railways.

Yet, even though people were proud of the progress of the Indian railways that this clip depicted, some took the time to point out the other side of the coin. They sought to draw attention to the problem of overcrowding that a large chunk of Indians have to face in trains, especially in the General and Sleeper Class coaches.

