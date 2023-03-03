There’s a reason why many restaurants do not allow employees to use mobile phones while working in the kitchen. While it can affect productivity, the major reason is to avert any kind of explosion. During situations of gas leaks, there’s a high probability that cell phones can increase the chances of an explosion. But this female staff member, who works at a restaurant disobeyed the rule. And it turned into one of the massive ‘oops’ moments of her life. In a video now making rounds on the internet, the unidentified woman is seen preparing what appears to be a fried dish when she suddenly gets distracted by a notification on her phone.

The staff member looks at the notification and then quickly keeps the phone near the empty space beside a fryer. Unfortunately, the phone slides down and lands directly inside the hot oil. The woman uses a tong to remove the cell phone and her expression after retrieving it says it all.

Watch the video here:

With over 2.3 million views and more than eighteen thousand likes, the viral video has amassed vivid responses from Twitter users. A user asked if it is, “Too soon to make the ‘have you put in rice’ joke?”

Another commented, “Wonder if they bothered to change the oil, god knows what chemicals a phone will release at high temp!”

One more joined, “The fact that my first thought would be to reach in there with my bare hands.”

Meanwhile, a user joked, “I’ll be honest I’m surprised it didn’t explode. But now that oil has gotta be replaced.”

Another added, “Apple’s next version will be deep-fried proof cell phone.”

This isn’t the first time that people have lost their cell phones in the most bizarre way. Last year, a woman got stuck in her toilet while attempting to retrieve her mobile device. The incident took place in the US. The rescue department reported after dropping her phone, the woman dismantled her entire toiled to get it back.

She used her dog’s leash to fish it out, but when nothing came to fruition, she used to leash to support herself. This led to her sliding down into the toilet’s vault falling head first. When she couldn’t get out on her own, she used her dropped phone to make the 911 call.

