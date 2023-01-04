Video of Woman Leaning Over Edge of 360-foot-high Victoria Falls Goes Viral

On the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe exists one of the world’s largest waterfalls called Victoria Falls. Apart from being a mesmerizing sight, it is also a spot for true daredevils. The 360 feet high waterfall often witnesses adrenaline junkies leaning over its very edge. While it is not for the faint-hearted, this woman attempted the popular tourist activity. The clip shared on Twitter shows her right at the edge of the waterfall. As the camera pans down, you can actually get an idea of how big of a drop that is. Take a peek at the clip right here:

Just learned that standing this close to a 380 feet waterfall is a thing (Devil's pool - Victoria falls ) pic.twitter.com/LwjOxoUrYF— Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) December 30, 2022

It was a hard pass for most social media users. Many remarked that the few hundred likes were just not worth putting your life on the line. While at the moment the current did not look too much to handle, a few said even if it picked up just a little, that would have been a horrid end for the clip. A Twitter user wrote, “As a person who lives near Yosemite, I must hear about the people who ignore signs for a photo op being swept over the falls to their deaths. The look in their eyes as they frantically search for purchase on the slippery rocks is something you never want to see or remember!”

A user tweeted, “Dying for a like is the most powerful drug known to mankind.”

At 354 feet high and 5538 feet wide, Victoria Falls flows at a rate of 1088 cubic meters per second. Also known as the Smoke that Thunders, this magnificent waterfall was named after the Queen Victoria of Great Britain. It is located at the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park and can be explored from both Zambia and Zimbabwe. Apart from this once-in-a-lifetime experience, tourists can witness the entire beauty of the place from the Knife-edge Bridge.

Would you ever attempt to lean over the very edge of Victoria Falls?

