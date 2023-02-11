If you are someone who is looking for an idea to spruce up your monochrome gaming consoles, this viral video is just for you. It shows a woman giving her boyfriend’s PlayStation 5 a beautiful makeover. Her boyfriend had asked her to paint his PS5 and she gladly obliged. Chloe Rose is an artist, who very thoughtfully personalised her boyfriend’s gaming console with a scenic background. The internet was left stunned by her creativity. The now-viral video shows Chloe taking out the cover of the PS5 and rubbing it with a sandpaper. Then with some beautiful brush strokes, she creates stunning mountain scenery. In the comments section, the artist revealed that she went for a God of War-inspired background from its 2018 edition.

The artist’s caption read, “My boyfriend asked me to paint his PS5 (well technically he said ‘if you wanted to paint my PS5 for a video you absolutely can, I know you’re looking for ideas’). YouTube seemed to like this so I figured I’d post it here too.” The video was posted on Instagram on February 2 and now garnered over six million views.

The creative video also received many likes and comments. One user wrote, “The mountain immediately reminded me of Paramount Studios.” Another complimented Chloe and wrote, “He asked (for it) and it’s gorgeous.” One commented, “Gave me a heart attack at the start. I panicked thinking you were just gonna paint it that reddish brown colour but it turned out good in the end.” This user was worried about the paint coming off: “I would love that but I’d be worried about it coming off.”

In a comment, a user asked the woman to marry her boyfriend as he trusted her with his PS5: “Your boyfriend just trusted you with one of his vital organs. Marry this guy ma’am, he loves you.”

Check out the video here:

Previously, a woman sparked grabbed the attention of the Internet after she decided to surprise her boyfriend on Valentine’s Day by painting his Xbox. While she received an underwhelming response from her partner, the internet was furious over her ‘customizing’ the man’s gaming console without his permission.

The video on YouTube has over three million views, as of now.

