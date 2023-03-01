Every person out there in the world is unique, possessing individual characteristics. While some have long hair, others are known for having impressive height. Personality traits, and distinguishable facial and bodily features, accompanied by the way we walk and speak, all contribute to a person’s individuality. However, there are certain peculiar features of some people that make you wonder - how?

Remember the people who held the Guinness Book of World Records for having the world’s longest nails? This viral video exudes an almost similar kind of impression. It shows a woman having the longest tongue one could ever imagine. Currently, the startling visual clip is being widely circulated on social media.

Shared on Twitter on February 26, the now-viral clip has left the internet population shocked. The video opens with a woman sitting inside the premises of a car. Although at first glance, she looks nothing out of the ordinary but soon, the misconception is erased. Showing one half of her face, the woman pulls her mouth gently to the side to reveal her unbelievably long tongue.

From the video, it seems that, unlike a majority of people, this woman’s tongue is alarmingly longer than usual. While most people are unable to touch their noses with the tip of their tongues, this woman appears to do the trick effortlessly. All thanks to her exceptionally elongated tongue.

The viral video has sparked numerous reactions from social media users. While some have resorted to trolling her, others drew hilarious comparisons. A Twitterati called the woman, “The female version of Venom.” Another termed her a “female Pennywise” from the horror movie It. She also earned the name ‘lizard” from a third user.

The female version of Venom— Allenownz (@Allenownz) February 26, 2023

Lizard— Kenny Lauderdale (@KennyLauderdale) February 26, 2023

A few other netizens expressed their shock at the woman’s strange features. While one user commented, “Holy crap,” another quipped, “That caught me off, guard.”

Holy crap 😱— Angel Fedz (@fermgl8) February 27, 2023

That caught me off gaurd— Sully_D (@D_XO0314) February 27, 2023

So far, the video has garnered more than 2.7 million views. Were you also amused by the strange video?

