Video of Woman Showing Northern Lights While Flying Above Iceland Makes Netizens Scream ‘Unreal’

The Icelandic winter calls for some magnificent natural display in the night sky that is none other than the Aurora Borealis or what we commonly refer to as the Northern Lights. The Auroras display the dynamic patterns of beautiful lights that appear as curtains or spirals, covering the entire sky. While many wait to witness the iconic lights in Iceland, a woman captured the Auroras during her flight to the Nordic Island nation. She shared the amazing experience on Instagram that made netizens scream “unreal".

In the video shared by Kyana Sue Powers on Instagram, the woman (inside a flight) began with a message for the viewers that read “POV: You are flying to Iceland. Always pick a window seat." She could be seen opening the airplane’s window shade. Within moments, one could spot the dancing Auroras that looked mesmerising AF! Since being shared, the video grabbed the eyeballs of many and gathered more than 55K likes on the image-sharing platform.

Netizens were enthralled at the sight of Northern Lights as they started pouring in comments on the viral video. “So cool!!!” wrote a user while another IG user commented, “Wow! Amazing to know something like that exists. Never seen it in person!” The clip made jaws drop as users exclaimed, “OMG” while the fourth one replied “Unreal”.

The Aurora Borealis got its name from that the Roman goddess of dawn, Aurora, who travelled from east to west announcing the coming of the Sun. Meanwhile, Borealis is the Greek word for the north wind, Boreas. Beginning from September to April, Iceland is the hotspot for the spectacular light show. This natural phenomenon of the Aurora Borealis is created when the solar wind particles interact with Earth’s magnetic field which excites the particles to release energy. It thus causes peculiar luminous green and purple streaks across the skies.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here