Video of Woman Standing Outside Lion Enclosure and Mocking The Big Cat Sparks Outrage on Twitter

A video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has sparked outrage on social media. Originally uploaded on Twitter by user Angie Karan, the video shows a woman standing outside the enclosure of a lion and mocking the big cat. Nanda is known for sharing videos that make people aware of different phenomenons. This is another example of the same. “Being born as a lion can be a curse. How can humans be so insensitive," he wrote in the caption.

In the video, two women can be seen sitting outside the enclosure. They are seen mocking the lion who already seems to be irritated. As the video progresses, you can see both of them clicking pictures with the wild cat. “LAUGHING and mocking at someone who is in prison for having done nothing wrong! DO you think those two women would still be mocking this lion if the roles were reversed?" the uploader wrote in the caption. Have a look at the video:

Being born as a lion can be a curse 😡😡How can humans be so insensitive… https://t.co/EIZct8YRAp— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 8, 2023

Nanda’s post has now gone viral with nearly 28K views. “Lions should not be subjected to this ! One way mirror May be the best alternative!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Blame the authorities who have constructed this facility for recreation of the common public.I am sure many forest officials, veterinarian will have given their expert opinion and consultancy."

“Hopeless morons!! Even a sight of a cockroach will trigger a panic alarm n here feel ga ga with lion in closed environment," wrote another Twitter user. Here are a few responses:

Many deemed the animal as “helpless."

