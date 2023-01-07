Video of Woman Working Out At Gym In Saree Goes Viral

Health and fitness are two of the most trending topics among youth today. A lot of fitness enthusiasts regularly motivate others to adopt a healthy lifestyle by sharing videos of their workout sessions on Instagram. One such video of a woman working out at the gym in a saree has gone viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reena Singh (@reenasinghfitness)

The video was posted by a user named Reena Singh, a fitness junkie who loves to churn out workout-related content on Instagram. “This is just the beginning,” read the caption of the video. The clip showed Reena performing multiple exercises, such as lunges, lat pulldown and squats with a huge tire. The video aims to prove that people who wish to work out can do so in any outfit and condition and a certain lifestyle should not be an excuse for people to not hit the gym.

The unique workout in saree video quickly went viral on Instagram, with over 2.44 crore views and more than 6 lakh likes. Soon after it surfaced on the social media platform, the video left many users impressed. However, some people also argued if it was okay for women to wear a saree instead of athleisure clothing for working out at the gym.

A user commented, “Saree is okay but encourage them to wear gym wear to avoid injury. Some exercises can be performed but not all, like the first one. So, I feel you should encourage them to wear proper clothes to avoid injury.”

Another user noted, “For the people asking “Why?” ask yourselves that - Instagram has gotten to the stage where to get noticed you do need to go beyond the ordinary/norm. As an influencer/artist or anyone simply posting what they actually do, does not get any views or comments. This post was visible because she is in the gym wearing a sari. So, it did work! And she has herself said that she did this for the reel, so kudos!”

What are your thoughts on hitting the gym in a saree?

