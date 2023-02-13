Farms are busy, filled places. Barn roofs and cattle hooves are quite a common sight on any ranch. Cattle hooves on barn roofs, though, don’t seem like something one would see every day. One fellow, however, did spot precisely this. And like anyone from the internet age, who witnesses a bizarre sight, they, too, recorded a video and shared it with the world. Now, everyone is trying to figure out how a cow climbed on top of a barn shed.

The video clip, posted on Twitter by a handle called Buitengebieden, shows a black cow on top of a barn shed. The cow is seen casually surveying the landscape from the high ground. It seems to have no difficulty standing and walking on the slanted shed. Once it has taken its fill of the view, the cow starts descending. The video ends there without any clear indication of whether or not the animal was able to make it back down safely. Of course, the bigger question is still about how it got there in the first place.

As the tweet says, “So many questions…"

From personal experience, a 14 year old may have neglected spreading the straw/manure pile on the backside of that barn for two weeks because he was focused on beating Mike Tyson’s Punch Out— Seth C. Payne (@SethCPayne) February 12, 2023

The clip has gone viral, having garnered 1.8 million views in less than a day.

People have come up with some wild theories to explain how exactly this might have happened. The most popular one remains that was the aliens. Plausible. Popular media has often shown UFOs shooting down a beam on farm animals in a bid to capture them and milk them for some research on their home planet.

It's obvious that the Aliens stopped for a burger and picked the cow up with their spaceship laser beam but lost him on the roof!😂— Donna Devos (@donna_devos) February 12, 2023

One user joked about how quantum mechanics is used to explaining some pretty weird phenomena. “This can be explained by quantum mechanics," they wrote.

Others believe this was prophesied in a nursery rhyme. You remember it, right? The one with the diddle, the cat and the fiddle, and the cow that jumped over the moon.

There is precedence for this pic.twitter.com/KDiH76oBhp— Abraham Abhishek (@ManThirteenth) February 12, 2023

This cow jumped too far over from the moon.— J.C. (@Writer4LifeJC) February 12, 2023

There are some jokes one just can’t miss.

Don’t make jokes. This is a high steaks situation.— Matthew A. (@goldengodzilla) February 12, 2023

Udder nonsense— Patrick J. Murtaugh (@infool7) February 12, 2023

Holy cow!— Zero  (@Zero04203017) February 12, 2023

Those with greater farm experience pointed out that cows have a tendency to do this. This one might just have climbed on a pile of straw that hardened due to the cold.

LOL i worked on a farm once and yeah they would do that— Ian McNeely (@IanMcneelyAK) February 12, 2023

This is Bridget. She has some problems, but she’s full of love… pic.twitter.com/U127N9XjyP— Jason Jordan (@LoganW1974) February 12, 2023

Speculation is rife as the mystery continues.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here