Vietnam Village Gets Struck By Lightning Multiple Times, Villagers Desert It

There are several locations on Earth where unexplained occurrences have caused people to avoid living there or deserting them if they formerly resided there. A similar situation has come to light when a village in Central Vietnam got repeatedly struck by lightning during the rainy season, causing the locals to relocate to a different place.

According to a report by Vietnam News, the residents of the Long Vớt village in the Sơn Tây district, Vietnam, have become used to repeated lightning strikes that destroy their houses several times a year. Located deep in the forest, the only way to reach the village is a steep road, which is right next to a cliff.

Đinh Văn Điềm, an elderly resident of the village, told the local newspaper that lightning bolts kill their cattle and burn trees, and the sound of these strikes scares everyone. “My daughter and grandchild were struck by lightning last year. They were lucky not to have been killed,” he revealed. The incident took place five years ago, but the villagers still remember the major losses that they had to suffer.

Another villager, Đinh Thị Trường, who survived a lightning strike, said that her mental health has been seriously affected after the incident. Her trauma has put her in a situation where every time she hears the sound of lightning, she hides in a corner of her room, frightened.

While science says that high positions are prone to lightning strikes, the village, which is located at a lower position than the surrounding hills, has baffled everyone. Even the authorities have no explanation for the phenomenon.

The chairman of the Sơn Long Commune People’s Committee, Đỗ Thanh Vượt, revealed that everyone in the village is scared of lightning during the rains because the entire village has been struck multiple times. He further stated that the villagers are ready to relocate to a new village, which is about 2 kilometres away from their present one. It has been reported that nearly 17 households and 73 residents have already relocated to the new village.

