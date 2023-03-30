Vijay Mallya Brutally Trolled Over 'Ram Navami' Tweet, Twitter Says 'Anna is Back'

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya took to his official Twitter handle and wished Ram Navami to people. “Happy Ram Navami," read Mallya’s tweet which was not received well by many people on the micro-blogging site. For those who don’t know, Chaitra Navratri comes to an end with the auspicious Ram Navami. The festival is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Rama. He is also known to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The tweet, since being uploaded, has garnered over 341K views.

Happy Ram Navami— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 30, 2023

“Vijay sir, bahut din huwe, kaise hain aur kab arahe hain bengaluru, UB city jaata hun toh apki bahut yaad aati hai. Laut ayen sir apne watan. bahut log already manage kar rahe hain, aap senior ho, surely handle karloge," wrote a user sarcastically. Another person wrote, “this guy only tweets on bank holidays."

“Another plan in commencement to cheat India and our fellow countrymen," mentioned another user.

Here are a few responses:

Oh It’s a holiday today? Thanks Mallaya Calendar — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) March 30, 2023

Aise hi lage raho sab saza maaf karke wapis le aayenge tumhe https://t.co/fYTNvT8RbJ— Gautam Gadhaani (@khan_rizvi123) March 30, 2023

Jab bank chutti ho tabhi Prakat hote hai ye bhaisaab https://t.co/7OIXz0kUHY— Sheldon cooker (@vishalnext) March 30, 2023

this guy only tweets on bank holidays https://t.co/0h0ZhiXOza— Parth (@parth__chopra) March 30, 2023

Vijay Mallya always twitt when bank closedAj bhi Bank Holiday hai https://t.co/XDLoSeoot5 — Aditya Gupta (@onlyguptas) March 30, 2023

Same to you.- Team SBI https://t.co/wRmPx3ZGpH— Aaryan Sharma (@_aaryanx) March 30, 2023

Every festival he comes to remind his existence https://t.co/kIjec0vCto— Sapna Madan (@sapnamadan) March 30, 2023

This nigga pops out on every bank holidays. https://t.co/WCkJFJf4T8— Shantanu Phatak (@ShantanuPhatak1) March 30, 2023

Ram Navami is a big celebration for Hindus, and it is also the ninth day of Navratri, where Hindus perform the rituals of Kanya Puja.

