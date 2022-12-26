Vijayawada Police Burns 14000 kg Ganja, Twitter Says Locals Must be in 'High Spirits'

The police burnt 14,000 kg of ganja in Andhra Pradesh and Twitter users are high in the aftermath. The ganja, seized in various cases over the last 30 years, was burnt in the presence of Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata in the NTR district, reported news agency ANI. Photos showed plumes of smoke emerging from the piles of ganja on fire. Looking at them, Twitter users seemed to have been reminded of the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song: “Itna maza kyun aa raha hai? Tune hawa mein bhang milaya."

Twitter certainly thinks Vijayawada residents are in “high spirits" for the holidays.

Andhra Pradesh | Police burnt 14,000 kg of ganja seized in various cases during the last 30 years, in the presence of Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata in the NTR district pic.twitter.com/x4bwrAV2dg— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

Most legal way to get high… https://t.co/WO3TtvadkX— Abhishek Pandey (@Abhi_pandey39) December 26, 2022

bruh the whole city gonna be fried up https://t.co/X1YnpUnpAp— SiKE (@sakshamvision) December 26, 2022

any direct flights from mumbai to vijaywada today? https://t.co/guco2ozVHp— Wolfyyy (@whatt86) December 26, 2022

— Roshni Babu (@Roshni_Babu) December 26, 2022

Meetha bhi khane ka mann karega— Amar (@Amar52789634) December 25, 2022

Strange things are known to happen when cannabis is involved. For instance, the Mathura police recently submitted in a report to a special Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act (1985) court that rats ate over 500 kg of confiscated marijuana. The weed was stored in the warehouses of Shergarh and Highway police station, reported news agency ANI. The 586 kilograms of marijuana had been recovered in case registered under the NDPS Act and when the court asked the police to produce it, the police made the aforementioned statement.

In two cases, 386 kg and 195 kg of marijuana had been seized by the Shergarh and Highway police station. The police prosecutor told the court that there was no storage space safe from rats at the police station. After the rats ravaged the consignment, the remaining portion was destroyed by police officers.

