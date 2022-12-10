'Vim Black For Men' Real or Satire? Marketing Strategy Baffles Twitter

‘Vim Black’, a variant of the dishwashing liquid specifically “for men", is here and Twitter is having a hard time deciding if it’s legit. Milind Soman posted an ad on Instagram promoting the product, in an apparent attempt to drive home the point that men should be participating equally in dishwashing and other household chores. “Vim Black - dishwashing liquid made for men. Or is it? @vimindia @mtvindia #VimBlack #VimForMen #BragWithSwag," Soman’s caption reads.

It is not clear whether an actual ‘Vim Black’ has been launched or not, but many people have been criticising the campaign, claiming that it has driven home the exact opposite of the point that it was supposedly trying to make. The link to the product has been showing that ‘Vim Black’, priced at “Rs 0" has sold out, which suggests that most probably, such a product has not actually been launched. It’s possible that the brand did the gimmick for a satirical effect.

Just when you thought you had seen every marketing gimmick - this happensVim, are you okay? pic.twitter.com/rTpRXNnqva — Saranya Gopinath (@Saranyagop) December 10, 2022

Just saw this ad for Vim Black, it's apparently a dishwash liquid for 'MEN'They're now making gender-specific dishwash liquid and all they had to do was colour the bottle black??? pic.twitter.com/w66kmZzU8G — Jitto Thomas (@jobhihoe) December 9, 2022

Vim black marketing strategy pic.twitter.com/Q9GD9XzmG4— Nzr Lv (@NzrLv) December 10, 2022

This 'Vim black, dish-washing liquid for men' endorsed by #MilindSoman better be a Joke by #HUL 'cause Oh My God pic.twitter.com/O9hDY5Dccv— Neha Joshi (@whonxj) December 10, 2022

Why is everyone getting offended at Vim Black? Seems like a satire — Sanaa (@WhySanaaWhy) December 10, 2022

Vim Black genius campaign is too clever for its time Also, they were selling this limited edition for free. It went out of stock quick. pic.twitter.com/erUySfnxDp — bhelpuri enthusiast (@SatinTweety) December 10, 2022

"100% Off and Sold Out""Rocky, 1st time dishwasher""Protein powder""A macho dishwashing experience"Looool, this is so obviously commentary on alpha bros not pitching in with domestic chores. RIP Indian MRA twitter. We're not going to hear the end of this. #boycottvim pic.twitter.com/7ot9wZuVLp — Shanteehee (@shanteehee) December 10, 2022

Did you think it had a satirical impact or did it end up reinforcing stereotypes?

