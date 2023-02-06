It has not even been two months since his fourth Netflix special, Vir Das: Landing, first streamed on the OTT platform. The special is still going strong, as is the stand-up comic. Vir Das is busy preparing for and promoting The Greenlight Tour. In one attempt to promote the upcoming tour, Das tried to get Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to design a couple of posters for him. The distorted images the AI model churned were only a tiny notch below horrific.

In an Instagram post, Das shared the posters that AI had created based on his prompts. The result was not even in the ballpark of what one would expect. All the pictures get Das’ face shape and hairstyle almost right. However, the eyes are all either completely black, making them look like hollow sockets, or completely misshapen. The nose and mouth shape, as well as the complexion, only add to the horror. One poster, which gets the faces somewhat better than the others, has distorted letters and words on top of the page.

The comedian quipped on the ominous vibe these photos generated. “Asked AI to draw some posters for the new tour. We’re all gonna die soon," his hilarious caption said.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

There’s a good reason these images came out so distorted. It isn’t because the AI can’t do a good job. This is done intentionally to ensure people don’t generate fake images of famous people using AI, causing harm. Whatever the reason, though, people did enjoy a fine laugh.

His post raked in a lot of attention, with many users commenting on how “frightening” the pictures were. “Never do this again to me," wrote one, while another said, “I’m so uncomfortable."

Some users said that they thought these pictures were Go Goa Gone 2 posters. For the unversed, the movie is centred around zombies. Now you know what likeness the users were pointing towards.

Others took a dig at Das himself. One wrote, “You look like Tommy from GTA Vice City.” Another user commented, “I guess it read ‘monster of comedy’ instead of master.”

The Greenlight Tour will conclude in June with a show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here