Patterns in languages are the first thing that most people look for when they head out to learn a new dialect. These patterns might be anything, from word sounds and meanings and pronunciations. With the increasing popularity of South Korean culture, starting from K-pop and Korean dramas and even skincare, people are identifying common words in Korean and their respective languages with the same meaning and almost identical pronunciation. Now, a South Korean content creator has revealed five Hindi and Korean words in a video to help her Indian fans.

The woman posted a video on Instagram, elaborating on similar words in Hindi and Korean with a caption that read, “I found out that many Indians want to learn Korean. So today I would like to teach you 5 Similar words in Hindi and Korean. And I know there are many languages in India. I do love and respect other Indian languages too! So don’t be sad because I speak only Hindi. Thank you for your love and support."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korean G1 (@korean.g1)

“Ek saal, do saal, teen saal," was the first commonality that she pointed out which means “one year, two years, and three years" in Hindi. She pronounced it as “un saal, two saal, three saal" in Korean. Next, she explained that the Korean term for broom, “bitjaru," is similar to the Hindi word “jhadu," which is also widely used. The word for hell is “Narak" in both Korean and Hindi, she added. Moving onto the fourth word, the Hindi word “chai" is equivalent to “cha" in Korean. She said that Koreans say “cha masialle" which means “chai piyenge" in Hindi. The last word that she explained was “chip chip" which means something that is sticky and it is the same in Korean and Hindi

The video was shared on Instagram on February 6 and has received over 1.4 million views over the last month. Several users were amused by the similarities in the words and thanked the woman in the comments section.

One user commented, “The first Korean drama I ever watched, I had to stop every couple of minutes. My brain was picking up Hindi at first. I soon realized how similar both dialects are! It’s very cool.” Another one wrote: “Not even K-Drama made me want to study Korean.. but she did it in some seconds! I wanna learn this language now.”

What are your thoughts on the similarities between the Hindi and Korean languages as pointed out in this video?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here