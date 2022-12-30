Viral: A Penguin Struggling To Stand Still On A Weighing Machine Is Super Cute

Remember the cartoon television series Pingu? The show’s protagonist, Pingu, was a clumsy penguin who lived in an igloo with his family and went on mini adventures with friends. The cult-classic show was loved by the 90s kids. In many ways, Pingu represented the general characteristics of a penguin. Due to such depictions on-screen, these birds have earned the label of being cute and quite mischievous. A recent viral video proves that penguins do bear these qualities in real life too. Shared on Twitter on January 6, this old video shows netizens the struggles a staff faces while weighing a penguin, who just can’t stay still.

The hilarious clip captures a breeding staff, desperately trying to check the weight of a 97-day-old baby emperor penguin, born on October 1 this year. “Baby emperor penguin born October 1. A battle between the breeding staff who wants you to stay still and the baby who can’t sit still… 97 days old 14.1kg,” read the caption of the tweet.

The little over one-minute video reveals the staff member placing the baby penguin on a weighing machine to check its weight. The adorable animal just can’t seem to stay put in one place, giving a hard time to the female staff member. It staggers forward with its tiny feet and takes a futile attempt to run away, before getting caught by her hands. The process continues for quite some time as the baby emperor penguin takes a few more failed attempts to get off the weighing machine, looking visibly irritated.

As the video progresses, the flightless bird seems to give in and finally stands still in one place on the weighing machine as its weight gets measured. The final few seconds of the amusing viral video show the baby penguin being quite restless as it stares in all directions with its innocent eyes and scratches its oval-shaped belly with its beak.

This cute penguin video sparked numerous reactions from social media users, who just couldn’t get over the bird’s hilarious antics. While one user remarked, “SO FLUFFY!!!,” another commented, “Such adorable.” A third individual expressed their surprise at the baby’s huge size and wrote, “Baby?! How big are the adults?”

SO FLUFFY!!!— GundamFan (@0Gundamfan2) January 6, 2022

Baby?! How big are the adults?— Johanna M.🧚🏼‍♀️ (@JM_Luna) January 7, 2022

Among the different types of penguin species, the emperor penguin is the largest. As per National Geographic, these emperor penguins are found majorly in Antarctica. So far, the video has garnered over 35.4 million views and received more than 390.6k likes on Twitter.

Did the baby emperor penguin bring a smile to your face too?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here