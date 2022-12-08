Adorable Video Of a Panda Clinging to its Caretaker For Attention Leaves Netizens in Awe

An adorable video of a baby panda tussling to seek his caretaker’s attention has left the netizens in awe. The clip has caused a stir on social media. In the video, the panda is struggling to hold on to its caretaker as he keeps moving. It even tries to grasp onto the keeper’s legs.

Towards the end, the panda latches onto the keeper’s leg as he playfully tries to get him off. Along with the video, the person who posted it wrote, “Who wants this job?”

The video has amassed a massive engagement. It has been viewed about 3.6 million times and users have swamped the comments section. A user wrote, “Pandas are the cutest thing ever.”

Another comment came as a response to the caption. “I’d volunteer for the ‘job’ of keeping the panda occupied while the guy does his job. What a fun little critter! They’re gorgeous when they’re big, but wouldn’t it be interesting to have a ‘miniature panda’ that stayed that size?”

“If getting this job means I can play with the Pandas after hours with little to no pay at all then I’ll be more than happy to have that job,” a comment read.

In the middle of this, a person added, “Well, he doesn’t need to play with the Pandas after hours, the Panda is already playing with him during his shift. XD”

“I’d get fired cause the boss would come in and see me holding it like a baby instead of actually working,” a user humorously wrote.

Responding to this, a person wrote, “That part. Lol. And I’d probably be sobbing because.. well just LOOK at it!”

“I can’t tell, is the guy smiling or laughing at this? Because I know I would if a baby panda kept latching on to me while I did this,” another added.

Take a look at the video:

Antics of pandas never cease to enthral social media users. Isn’t it correct? Drop a comment to let us know how you feel about the panda clinging to its caretaker.

