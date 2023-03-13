CHANGE LANGUAGE
Viral Alert: Heartwarming Video Of Visually Impaired Woman Feeding Milk To A Pup
Viral Alert: Heartwarming Video Of Visually Impaired Woman Feeding Milk To A Pup

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 13:17 IST

Delhi, India

Once the pup drank the milk, the woman put the bottle away and wiped its face with a cloth.

In a world that can often be harsh and unkind, a woman and her furry companion have reminded people of the power of love and compassion. A video of them is melting hearts all over the internet. In the heartwarming clip, a visually impaired woman can be seen feeding a precious little puppy from a bottle, and the love between them is absolutely undeniable. As the video begins, the woman is seen sitting on the road, cradling the tiny pup in her arms, gently coaxing it to drink from the bottle. Despite her inability to see, she is completely in tune with the puppy’s needs, gently nudging its mouth toward the bottle and encouraging it. Once the furry companion is done drinking the milk, the woman puts the bottle away and wipes its face with a cloth.

The video quickly gained traction on Instagram, with people commenting on the beautiful relationship between the woman and the puppy. Many viewers shared that they were left in tears by the sheer sweetness of the moment, and it’s easy to see why. “No words to explain. She is super rich at heart… Hope god gives her enough to ease her life,” a comment read. “I’m completely speechless. God bless you abundantly. Blind but her love is not blind,” another user wrote. “This video has me in tears! This is actually the most beautiful video. May god bless them,” read another comment. The clip has garnered over six lakh likes till now.

This is not the only human-dog duo that is winning the internet. A video from a wedding ceremony also made people on the internet emotional. A bride decided that before she is set to get married, there is one particular creature she must care for first: It is her pet dog. Sitting on the floor, half-dressed, the bride is seen feeding the dog with her own hands. The snippet captured the connection this human and pet duo shared. The text on the video read “When bride sets her priority."

Social media users were loving every second of this beautiful moment between the bride and her pet dog. Many remarked that the love the bride was showing to her pooch reminded them of their own furry companions.

