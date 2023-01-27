Adolescent children getting embarrassed when their parents express affection towards them in public is not a rare sight. It looks like Grand Slam champion Andy Murray experienced something similar when he went to drop his 6-year-old daughter off at school. Murray often shares witty posts on his Twitter handle. In addition to being a tennis legend, Murray is known for his humour-laced posts and his recent one is breaking the Internet. Murray tweeted, “School drop off this morning. My 6-year-old (said), ‘Daddy don’t give me a kiss and a cuddle anymore when you drop me…just stay in the car’. Tough game. Back to reality!" Murray’s tweet has gone viral with close to 10 million views on the microblogging site.

School drop off this morning. My 6 year old “daddy don’t give me a kiss and a cuddle anymore when you drop me…just stay in the car.” 😢 tough game. Back to reality!— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 25, 2023

Social media users have dropped hilarious comments, reacting to his tweet. Australian professional snooker player Neil Robertson commented, “The worst part is when they just call you DAD" and added laughing icons.

The worst part is when they just call you DAD😂😂😂— Neil Robertson (@nr147) January 25, 2023

Former model-actress Gail Porter wrote, “Oh no! I know that one. ‘Don’t hug me in public’. Bless our kids!”

Oh no! I know that one. ‘Don’t hug me in public’. Bless our kids!— Gail Porter (@Gailporter) January 25, 2023

Piers Morgan, the famous TV presenter and journalist, had an amusing response to Murray’s predicament.

🤣🤣🤣firm handshake time.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 25, 2023

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand also responded by dropping three laughing emojis under Murray’s tweet.

😂😂😂— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 25, 2023

Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist is regarded as one of the finest tennis players in the history of the game. Murray’s game involves grinding down his opponents in gruelling physical battles on the court. His dogged spirit was once again visible at this year’s Australian Open. Murray had to suffer a third-round exit at Melbourne but his marathon showings Down Under proved that he could still compete at Grand Slams. In his first round match, the Brit stunned 13th-seeded Matteo Berrettini in five sets.

Andy Murray rolled back the years in the second round against home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis. Trailing by two sets, Murray bounced back to eventually prevail in five sets. Murray’s vintage resistance was finally ended by Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round. If Murray can maintain his fitness, he might be able to go deep at Wimbledon as well. Murray’s immediate priority, however, should be to get his ranking up to a position where he will be seeded for tournaments.

