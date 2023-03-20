A SkyWest flight was delayed for almost an hour after a fight broke out between two crew members. The incident reportedly took place on March 12. The flight was set to take off from Los Angeles to Houston, as stated by a New York Post report. The now-deleted footage was recorded by a passenger identified as Ashley Brewer. According to the accounts of the incident revealed by Brewer, the disagreement began when a lady in the first-class compartment requested if she could swap seats with a person in the economy to join her husband during the journey.

A male flight attendant was happy to oblige with the request, however, his female colleague did not agree. This led the staff members to bicker about the airlines’ rules and regulations. “They kept bickering and going back and forth in the middle of the aisle about the rules, and what was right and what was wrong,” he said. Things went out of hand after the air hostess decided to leave the aircraft. The gate crew had to step in to handle the situation. In the end, both crew members were replaced. However, the entire process took an hour.

SkyWest flight has responded to the incident claiming that they are aware of the situation. “SkyWest is aware of reports regarding a flight attendant issue that caused flight 4860, operating as American Eagle from Los Angeles to Houston, to be delayed on Saturday,” the company said. The airline regrets the action of their staff members and also apologised for the inconvenience. SkyWest confirmed that an internal investigation is being conducted about the fight.

“We regret the delay this caused our passengers and apologise for any inconvenience. We hold all our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and are conducting an internal investigation related to this flight,” the statement added. Notably, in a follow-up clip, Brewer also reportedly thanked the replacement crew who stepped in to make the passengers feel comfortable.

