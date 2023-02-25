An Australian man resorted to punching a crocodile in an attempt to free his pet dog from the predator’s jaw of death. The incident reportedly took place at the Bloomfield boat ramp, which is located toward the north of Port Douglas. The man identified to be Alister MacPhee was in knee-deep water when the crocodile crawled up out of nowhere and began its assault. Alister, out for a swim, became his first victim after the reptile chomped on his leg in his move to drag him inside the water. MacPhee managed to free himself and wriggle out of the animal’s deadly grip.

The crocodile then launched another attack on Alister’s pet Rottweiler. In an attempt to save his dog, Alister landed blows on the predator’s face, but nothing came to fruition. During the incident, the man suffered severe injuries on his leg and had to be airlifted to a medical centre. The 37-year-old’s condition is reported to be stable but he is mourning the horrific loss of his dog.

In a statement to 9News, officer Skye Ashworth from the Environmental health and animal management department confirmed the death of the Rottweiler in the incident.

“The owner was punching the back of the crocodile in order to save his dog. But due to the size and how strong the crocodile is he wasn’t able to save his dog,” said Ashworth. The remains of the dog were later found in the reptile’s stomach after it was shot dead. As per a report by The Star, Michael Joyce, the operation manager of Nothern wildlife defended the killing of the reptile. He highlights that the safety of the community is to be kept at the utmost priority. “This crocodile has built an association between food and humans and that’s an unacceptable risk to the community and therefore we had to act," said Joyce.

In a similar incident, a 10-feel alligator killed a woman in Florida who was walking her leashed dog by the lake. The incident took place at a lake outside the Spanish Lakes, a retirement community in Fort Pierce. The woman identified to be 85-year-old Gloria Serge was standing close to the lake shore when the beast suddenly emerged out of the water. Horrific footage of the incident saw the old woman trying to get her dog away from the predator when she was dragged inside the water. A neighbour who witnessed the incident frantically dialled 911 for help. The reptile was later captured by wildlife experts.

