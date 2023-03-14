A Japanese astronomer was able to capture what he called the biggest lunar impact flash in his observation history. This clip of the lunar impact flash was taken on February 23. He was able to record this historic event from his home in Hiratsuka. If social media users are expecting a huge destruction trail, that will not be the case here. In fact, the astronomer, Daichi Fujii, shared that he was able to witness a huge flash that shone for more than 1 second. Because the moon has no atmosphere, the meteors and fireballs that would be otherwise visible on the surface cannot be seen. When a crater is formed, it glows, as is seen in the clip.

Daichi Fujii also shared in a series of tweets that at the time of the crater formation, the altitude of the moon was only seven degrees. Since there was no artificial satellite passing over the lunar surface during observation, it is also highly likely that what was captured is, in fact, a lunar impact flash. The astronomer also shared the impact seems to have happened near Ideler L crater. Due to the reason that it was so bright, it is assumed that the generated crater is large. This is also why the striations are clearly visible. The telephoto camera of NASA’s lunar probe LRO might be able to detect the fall trace, according to Fujii.

People on the internet expressed their excitement over the clip. Many shared how fascinating the crater formation looked. Others wanted to see some before and after images of the impact. A tweet, roughly translated from Japanese, read, “This new crater. It seems that it will be the subject of various research in the future: Crashed meteorites, underground geology of the moon, etc. How much dust rises at the time of the collision.”

“What a wonderful and unique capture. congratulations. Thank you for your meticulous and dedicated work,” another tweet read.

“Wonderfull.. now we must see the before and after close images of the site,” a user tweeted.

Space.com reported that Daichi Fujii is a curator of the Hiratsuka City Museum. He recorded the event with cameras set to monitor the moon. On February 23, the flash occurred at 08:14 P.M. Japan Standard Time (4:44 P.M. IST).

