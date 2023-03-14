A Japanese astronomer was able to capture what he called the biggest lunar impact flash in his observation history. This clip of the lunar impact flash was taken on February 23. He was able to record this historic event from his home in Hiratsuka. If social media users are expecting a huge destruction trail, that will not be the case here. In fact, the astronomer, Daichi Fujii, shared that he was able to witness a huge flash that shone for more than 1 second. Because the moon has no atmosphere, the meteors and fireballs that would be otherwise visible on the surface cannot be seen. When a crater is formed, it glows, as is seen in the clip.
Daichi Fujii also shared in a series of tweets that at the time of the crater formation, the altitude of the moon was only seven degrees. Since there was no artificial satellite passing over the lunar surface during observation, it is also highly likely that what was captured is, in fact, a lunar impact flash. The astronomer also shared the impact seems to have happened near Ideler L crater. Due to the reason that it was so bright, it is assumed that the generated crater is large. This is also why the striations are clearly visible. The telephoto camera of NASA’s lunar probe LRO might be able to detect the fall trace, according to Fujii.
私の観測史上最大の月面衝突閃光を捉えることができました！2023年2月23日20時14分30.8秒に出現した月面衝突閃光を、平塚の自宅から撮影した様子です（実際の速度で再生）。なんと1秒以上も光り続ける巨大閃光でした。月は大気がないため流星や火球は見られず、クレーターができる瞬間に光ります。 pic.twitter.com/Bi2JhQa9Q0— 藤井大地 (@dfuji1) February 24, 2023
People on the internet expressed their excitement over the clip. Many shared how fascinating the crater formation looked. Others wanted to see some before and after images of the impact. A tweet, roughly translated from Japanese, read, “This new crater. It seems that it will be the subject of various research in the future: Crashed meteorites, underground geology of the moon, etc. How much dust rises at the time of the collision.”
この新しいクレーター。これから様々な研究対象になりそうですね❗️(衝突した隕石や月の地下地質などなど。衝突時の土ぼこりがどれ程舞い上がるとか。— 宮川海流🇺🇦🌻🌸🇯🇵 (@Q0vClE9db3MO80Q) February 25, 2023
“What a wonderful and unique capture. congratulations. Thank you for your meticulous and dedicated work,” another tweet read.
@dfuji1 what a wonderful and unique capture. congratulations. Thank you for your meticlulous and dedicated work.— rogue node (@rogue_node) February 27, 2023
“Wonderfull.. now we must see the before and after close images of the site,” a user tweeted.
Wonderfull,.. now we must see the before and after close images of the site.— Naiad Petto (@NaiadPetto) March 3, 2023
Space.com reported that Daichi Fujii is a curator of the Hiratsuka City Museum. He recorded the event with cameras set to monitor the moon. On February 23, the flash occurred at 08:14 P.M. Japan Standard Time (4:44 P.M. IST).
